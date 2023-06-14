New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A fire broke out in a godown on Narela Road in Delhi's Ghevra village late on Tuesday night, officials said.

After the Delhi Fire Services was informed, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire.

According to officials, 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and the dousing operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported so far, the officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

