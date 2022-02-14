New Delhi, Feb 14: The Delhi government has spent over Rs 484 crore on its free bus ride scheme, while over 48 crore people have so far availed this service, official data stated. Over 24.43 lakh women travelled in city buses free of cost last year, it said.

There is a combined fleet strength of 6,900 buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

"Delhi govt has empowered women with free travel in 6900 state run buses. 480 million women have availed this benefit till now while 240 million+ women travelled free in 2021. In addition, Marshals in every bus ensured the safety of women while travelling. #Delhi #womentravel," the Delhi transport department said in a tweet.

Nearly, 527 women marshals were deployed in DTC buses till December 27 last, with nearly Rs 13.67 crore spent on them, while 955 marshals were deployed on an average in the cluster buses last year with Rs 21.70 crore spent in this regard, the data said.

It added that Rs 35.37 crore has been spent to make bus rides safer for women. The free bus ride scheme was launched by the AAP government in 2019.

