New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi government has a number of reports on the agenda to be tabled on the first day of the three-day Winter Session of the state Assembly which include the introduction of an amendment bill relating to the state's GST 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will table the first bill of the year in the form of the 'Delhi Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023'.

Also Read | A Former Village Sarpanch, and Two of His Relatives, Were Shot Dead at a Village in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Sisodia will also lay copies of the 7th Annual Report of Delhi Technological University for the year 2020-2021, CAG Audit Report on Annual Accounts of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology for the year 2009-10 to 2017-18 alongwith Action Taken Report, 19th Annual Report of Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20, 19th Annual Report of Pragati Power Corporation Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20 and Annual Report of Delhi Transco Limited for the Financial Year 2019-20.

The 3-day Delhi Assembly session will commence on January 16 to 18. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sanctions Rs 1,377 Crore for to Build Animal Shelters in 1,500 Gram Panchayats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)