New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Around 19 lakh saplings have been planted in the national capital by various agencies since March this year, according to government data.

The Delhi government has set a target of planting 31 lakh saplings during the year 2020-21.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said Delhi will be able to meet the target.

Since March 19, 16,498 trees and saplings have been planted by various agencies. The forest department has already planted 2.22 lakh saplings against the target of 5 lakh (by March).

The Delhi Development Authority has planted 4.96 lakh saplings till August. It has to plant 9.40 lakh saplings by March.

Municipal corporations have already met 75 percent of their plantation target with 1.50 lakh saplings.

The education department, which was given a target of 1 lakh saplings, is yet to begin plantation.

The Public Works Department has planted 3.94 lakh saplings against the target of 3 lakh.

The plantation exercise is aimed at increasing the national capital's green cover from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021, Rai had said.

As many as 29.37 lakh saplings were planted in Delhi in 2019 against the target of 24.18 lakh.

