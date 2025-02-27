New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on Delhi University's plea challenging a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) order.

The CIC order directed the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree information.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the CIC order should be set aside, as it would hinder the functioning of public authorities if applied in the manner desired by the petitioner.

Mehta emphasised that while records can be shown to the court, they should not be exposed to individuals driven by publicity or political motives.

The Centre argued that if the Right to Information (RTI) Act is applied in the manner the petitioner desires, it would hinder the functioning of public authorities.

Noting the submissions, the bench of Justice Sachin Datta reserved the order in the matter.

The controversy began when an RTI application was filed by Neeraj, seeking inspection of records for students who graduated with a BA in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his degree. The CIC permitted the inspection, but the Delhi High Court stayed the order in 2017.

Delhi University (DU) contended that it held the information in a fiduciary capacity and that mere curiosity, without public interest, did not justify the disclosure of private information under the RTI Act.

In contrast, the CIC notes that universities are public institutions, and degree-related information is a public document. The court's reserved judgment will determine the fate of PM Modi's degree information. (ANI)

