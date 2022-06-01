New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and discussed various issues pertaining to the city and their constituencies.

"Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the City and their constituencies," Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

Earlier on May 27, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.

On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position citing "personal reasons" last week.

Following the appointment of the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Kejriwal had extended a warm welcome to Saxena.

"On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government," said Chief Minister Kejriwal in a Twitter post. (ANI)

