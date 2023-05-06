New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited several historical and archaeological sites at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and directed the authorities concerned to work out a time-bound plan for restoration, preservation and removal of encroachments from in and around the heritage places, an official statement issued by the office of Delhi LG said on Saturday.

"The Lieutenant Governor, who was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, instructed officials concerned to take special care in repair and restoration works and directed them that carved stones and relics found at the site and during restoration should be separated and preserved and should be kept for proper display in an upcoming museum at the location," the press release said.

LG Delhi instructed the officials to sort out their differences and work in coordination for the works related to restoration and development at the site.

"The restoration and beautification of these places have to be done in coordination between the ASI, DDA and other authorities concerned in a time-bound manner," LG Saxena said.

"Lieutenant Governor made it clear that the departments concerned should have to sort out their differences and can also take the assistance of the expert in the respective field. At the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, some areas fall under the domain of ASI and some under the DDA," the official statement said.

LG Saxena and Union Minister Lekhi were also accompanied by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and senior officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

They visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, which houses Balban's Tomb, Kamali Jamali Mosque and other historical structures, apart from the iconic Qutub Minar. They also visited "Baolis" nestled in the thick reserve forest "Sanjay Van" which is a part of the South Central Ridge near Qutub Minar in south Delhi, the press release mentioned.

At the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, LG Saxena was briefed about the situation prevailing there by Lekhi and some experts suggested measures to be taken for the restoration and development of medieval era ruler Balban's tomb, Jamali-Kamali Mosque, Rajaon Ki Baoli and other historical structures and water bodies, the statement said.

While inspecting the site, the Lieutenant Governor instructed that "carved stones, relics (unattended) have to be separated and preserved. It has to be kept for the museum."

The last stop of LG Saxena was at the Sanjay Van where he was told by the ASI officials and experts that objects recovered during the excavation concerned Jain idols and some other idols had been recovered, the press release mentioned.

In this regard, LG stressed that restoration work for the water bodies at the Sanjay Van has to be expedited.

"At a site in the complex where other activities were permitted without restrictions, LG Saxena directed DDA to undertake extensive landscaping and facilitate the development of an Eatery, for the thousands of visitors and tourists who throng these sites," it mentioned.

On the occasion, Union MoS for External and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "People know about rulers who built these structures but there is a need to know about the rulers who establish the place before them. Much is beneath. People have to know about the Tomar dynasty and Prithviraj Chauhan". (ANI)

