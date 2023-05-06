Hyderabad, May 6: The Telangana government will send a special aircraft to Imphal to evacuate stranded students and citizens from violence-hit Manipur, state police chief said on Saturday. Manipur Violence: Efforts On To Evacuate People From West Bengal Stranded in Violence-Hit State, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

According to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, the flight is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on the morning of May 7. The special helpline cell at the DGP office is coordinating the evacuation.

The DGP earlier announced setting up an emergency helpline for Telangana citizens stranded in Manipur. He said Telangana Police is coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support. Manipur Violence: Death Toll Rises to 54; Imphal Valley Peaceful, Most Shops and Markets Open.

Citizens can contact Telangana helpline number 7901643283 -- Sumathi, IPS, DIG for assistance. The phone lines are open round-the-clock and citizens can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

