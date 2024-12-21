New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday interacted with over 500 principals/ teachers representing over 5,000 private schools in the national capital that cater to lakhs of students.

The LG discussed with the teachers, the issues like the challenges in implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, mental health of students, teacher training, government apathy, transportation and infrastructure constraints.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Passes Prisons Bill 2024; High-Security Prison for Terrorists, Other Convicts To Be Built in Mumbai.

"In the series of #Samvaad@RajNiwas today, had the privilege of engaging & interacting with over 500 principals/ teachers representating over 5000 private schools of Delhi that cater to lakhs of students. We discussed pressing issues like the challenges in implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, mental health of students, teacher training, government apathy, transportation & infrastructure constraints," VK Saxena said in a post on X.

"Was glad to share with the audience that steps have already been initiated to address the FAR issue for additional classrooms," he added.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Death Toll in Major Blaze Following LPG Tanker Blast Rises to 12; Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Orders Probe.

VK Saxena said that during the interaction, the teachers raised concerns about recent bomb threats and cybercrimes. They also appreciated the role of the police in handling these situations seamlessly and expeditiously.

"While concerns about recent bomb threats and cybercrimes were raised by the teachers, at the same time they also appreciated the role of the police in handling these situations seamlessly and expeditiously. The idea of early-stage R&D for students as suggested by the teachers is intriguing and worth exploring," he said.

The LG said that it is time to be vigilant and vocal for the rights of our students, teachers and the entire education fraternity.

"We must guard against societal segmentation in education and ensure that interests of all segments of society are addressed. It is time to be vigilant and vocal for the rights of our students, teachers & the entire education fraternity," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)