New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Delhi Metro has recommended a "three-coach" system with a provision for expansion for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor proposed under its Phase IV after factoring in projected larger traffic volume in the area due to several upcoming infrastructure projects, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said on Tuesday.

In his first interaction with journalists after assuming charge as the DMRC chief at the Metro Bhawan here, he said the earlier plan was to build a Metrolite network, and the fresh recommendation has been sent to the Centre recently.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under the project -- Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity (23.62 km) that is being built as 'Silver Line', connecting the operational Violet Line and Airport Line from the respective ends.

The Union Cabinet in March 2019 had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's phase 4 which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

Also Read | Karnataka: 67 Arrested, 707 Cattle Rescued During Bakrid Festival.

The other three proposed corridors which have not yet been approved by the Union Cabinet are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

"The original proposal was to build a regular metro network for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor. The plan later was to have a Metrolite network which is for an area which has lighter commuter traffic," Kumar said.

"But a major infrastructure project is planned there by the government under the TOD (transit-oriented development). And our assessment of the projected traffic volume in the area is much larger. So, we have recommended a three-coach metro system," Kumar added.

Metrolite system will not be sufficient to cater to the volume of traffic that would be generated on account of the urban infrastructure expansion in the area, he said.

"Also, the three-coach system shall have the provision for commensurate expansion in future, say to a six-coach system, so that platforms could be expanded too to accommodate the increased volume of traffic in future," he added.

In order to boost development and bring connectivity infrastructure of Narela sub-city at par with other areas of Delhi, the DDA is actively working with DMRC to bring metro connectivity to the far-flung areas of north-west Delhi, a senior official of DDA had said in April.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had said that Narela is one of the three sub-city projects helmed by the urban body.

On the status of the remaining three corridors of Phase IV, the then DMRC chief Mangu Singh on March 31 had told PTI: "This is now in the latest stage, Cabinet approval is remaining, and all other formalities are over. So, Cabinet nod can be sanctioned anytime now”.

The work on Phase IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, but it was hit after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 in Delhi.

DDA officials had earlier said that a "series of meetings" had been held by authorities of DDA, DMRC and other stakeholders on finalisation of the route alignment for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor to serve the already constructed housing pockets in Narela sub-city and also the land pooling areas.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in July 2021 had suggested a 5.6-km metro line spur in Narela area developed by the DDA.

"These are all part of deliberations. We can comment on the final alignment only after it is approved," a senior official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)