Nothing has officially launched the Phone (1) today in India. The smartphone comes with a unique rear design and a transparent glass panel. The handset will go on sale on July 21, 2022, at 7 pm IST via Flipkart and Nothing's official website. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 1,000 discount. Customers who pre-ordered the Phone (1) will get a Rs 2,000 discount on purchasing it using HDFC Bank cards. Nothing Phone (1) To Be Launched Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Nothing Phone (1) gets a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Meet Phone (1). It's pure instinct. Formed as a machine. Told through beautiful symbols. Deeper interactions. And brave simplicity. Discover more about the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS at https://t.co/WAZe9Avh0J pic.twitter.com/3OHNM5TxZh — Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022

For optics, the device comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Samsung JN1 sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. It runs on Android 12-based NothingOS. Coming to the pricing, Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 38,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration.

