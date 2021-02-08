New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The filling of nomination papers for municipal corporation by-elections in Delhi was marked by 'padyatra', 'puja' and claims of victory by party leaders on Monday.

BJP candidates along with senior party leaders and workers performed 'puja' before filling their nominations for the bypolls to five seats of municipal wards.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, party general secretary Harsh Malhotra and other leaders joined the ‘puja' as Shalimar Bagh North candidate Surbhi Jaju filed the nomination paper.

Other party candidates also performed 'puja' before reaching the nomination centres in processions.

Gupta asserted victory of BJP candidates on all five seats, and asked party workers to complete door-to-door voter list verification in the wards by the weekend. He also asked the party workers to concentrate on ensuring high voting percentage in the elections.

BJP candidate from Rohini C ward, Rakesh Goel accompanied by party MP Hans Raj Hans, MLA Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh and other leaders, filed the nomination paper.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar accompanied by Chauhan Bangar candidate Mohammad Nazir Ansari filed his nomination at SDM office, Seelampur.

Siya Ram Kanojia from Kalyanpuri ward and Om Prakash Gugarwal from Trilokpuri East ward also performed ‘puja' with party workers, including MLAs Abhay Verma and Om Prakash Sharma and Purwanchal Morcha president Kaushal Mishra.

Congress candidates also filed their nomination papers on Monday with Delhi party president Anil Kumar claiming clean sweep in the bypolls.

"People of Delhi are fed up with the corruption and misrule of the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and want Congress back in power," Kumar said.

Kumar along with Congress workers, accompanied party candidate Zubair Ahamad, in a ‘padyatra' before he filed his nomination papers from Chauhan Bangar ward.

Four other Congress candidates, accompanied by Congress workers, also filed their nomination papers. These included Bal Kishan (Trilok Puri East), Dharampal Maurya (Kalyan Puri), Memwati Barwala (Rohini-C) and Mamta (Shalimar Bagh North).

AAP candidates also filed their nominations for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections.

Dhirendra Kumar (Bunty Gautam) from Ward Kalyanpuri 8E and Vijay Kumar from Ward Trilokpuri East 2E filed their nominations at the SDM office of Geeta Colony, the party said in a statement.

Mohammad Isharaq Khan, the candidate from Ward Chauhan Banger 41E, filed nomination at the SDM office of Seelampur. Ram Chandra, the candidate from Ward Rohini C32N, filed his nomination at Alipur SDM office.

Sunita Mishra, the candidate from Ward Shalimar Bagh - North 62N, filed nomination at Kanjhawala SDM office, it said.

The bypolls will be held on February 28.

Two wards in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C, and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar, are going to the polls.

Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors contested assembly polls on AAP ticket last year and became MLAs.

The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant following the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.

