New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Handloom Day celebrations at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

The celebrations will be held at 12 noon on August 7, informed the Prime Minister through Twitter.

"At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th August, I will join the National Handloom Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This is an occasion to reiterate our commitment towards popularising local textiles and handlooms in the spirit of being ‘Vocal For Local.’", PM shared in a tweet.

According to a release, this year, the 9th National Handloom Day is being celebrated.

"During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch an e-portal, a Repository of Textiles & Crafts that has been developed by National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)", it said.

The release further mentioned that the programme will be attended by over 3000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile & MSME sectors.

It will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, KVIC institutions and various State Handloom Departments, it added. (ANI)

