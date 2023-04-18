New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi police busted an international gang allegedly involved in withdrawing money from various countries after transferring USD, Pound, Dirham from forex cards of customers of prominent banks, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, money was withdrawn from Hongkong China, Dubai UAE, Bangkok and Thailand since 2019 and was brought to India using Hawala channels.

Officials with Delhi police (North district) said that 8 Mobile Phones, 2 Wifi Dongle, 1 Wifi Broadband Router and 2 Cars purchased from cheated amount recovered.

The investigation was started after a complaint was received by Delhi police (North District) wherein a Forex Card user alleged that she was in the United Kingdom when she found out that pounds and Dirhams valued at Rs 11 lakhs, which she recharged in her Forex Card, was not available for the transaction.

"Later on it was found that money was already withdrawn in Bangkok prior to her visit to the United Kingdom," they said.

Data related to travel from India to Thailand for different dates were analysed and matched with details of technical surveillance data, wherein one accused was identified, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

