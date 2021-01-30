Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday conducted raids at various places in Punjab's Jalandhar in connection with vandalism at the Red Fort during the Kisan tractor rally organised in protest against the new farm laws on Republic Day.

Acting upon the information that two persons identified as Jugraj Singh and Navpreet Singh of Tarn Taran had hoisted the Nishan Sahib from the ramparts of the Red Fort on January 26, the Delhi police raided the Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar.

Nishan Sahib is a saffron-coloured flag that is hoisted on every gurudwara and has a blue Sikh insignia, called 'Khanda'.

The Jalandhar police told ANI that after the Delhi police could not find these persons as per the tracked location, they approached the police personnel at Basti Bawa Khel police station for further coordination and communication.

Speaking to ANI over the raid conducted by the Delhi police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, Jalandhar, Gurmeet Singh said, "A Delhi Police team comprising five to seven personnel had arrived in Jalandhar today morning to nab two youths named Jugraj Singh and Navpreet Singh of Tarn Taran suspected of being involved in vandalism at the Red Fort on January 26.

"They did not find the youths at the tracked location. The team also raided the residence of one Kanwar Pal Singh Goldie who is said to have lived with them. Nobody was taken into custody since the above-named youths could not be found," added the DCP.

On Republic Day, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march on Republic Day and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades. They clashed with police and also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

