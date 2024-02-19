New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested an arms supplier from West Delhi's Sagarpur area and seized 12 semi-automatic pistols from his possession, said the police.

According to the police, the accused was supplying arms to criminals in Delhi.

"We have arrested one prominent illegal firearms manufacturer and supplier, namely Malkhan, a resident of Sirsodiya, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Twelve illegal .32-bore semi-automatic pistols have been recovered from his possession," Rohit Meena, DCP South West told ANI.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 25(8) of the Arms Amendment Act 2019 PS Sagarpur has been registered in this regard.

The accused person has been involved in manufacturing and supplying firearms in Delhi-NCR from Madhya Pradesh. Several illegal interstate manufacturers and suppliers are involved in the supply of illegal firearms to the criminals of Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas, Meena said.

"In order to cut this supply of illegal firearms & ammunition, a special emphasis has been laid by the AATS/SW on the illegal firearms suppliers and manufacturers. Further, in view of the alarming trend of criminals using illegal firearms while committing heinous crimes and following the directions of senior officers, a team of AATS/South West was specifically tasked with unearthing a syndicate involved in the supply of illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi," Meena said.

The police officer said that concerted efforts were being made to identify the members of these syndicates.

He said that the police had received information on Malkhan, who has been recently released on bail, being involved in supplying illicit arms to criminals in Delhi, NCR.

The police team received specific information on February 16 that Malkhan Singh would come to deliver a huge cache of illicit arms near Nala Road, Sagarpur, New Delhi.

Accordingly, a team laid a trap and the accused person was apprehended with a blue backpack bag, while he was waiting for the consignee at the expected place of delivery, said the police.

During the cursory search of the backpack bag carried by Malkhan Singh, a total 12 illicit semi-automatic pistols with 12 magazines were recovered.

During interrogation, he revealed that he has supplied more than 200 pistols to criminals of Delhi NCR in the past few years, said the police.

According to the police, Malkhan was born in the region, which is infamous for manufacturing illegal firearms.

His father was also a manufacturer of illegal firearms. He also developed an interest in making illegal weapons. Since then, he has been manufacturing illegal weapons at his hideouts, not only to satiate his technical interests but also to fulfil his desire for wealth, said the police.

Initially, he used to supply illegal firearms to local criminals. Through local criminals, he soon came in contact with interstate illegal firearms traffickers, said the police.

He has been manufacturing pistols of various bores and sizes. His supply of illegal firearms mainly goes to the criminals of the NCR, UP & MP.

His illegal trade was badly hit in recent times, as he was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

He was getting continuous demand for weapons from the criminals in Delhi, NCR. However, due to fear of checking, his carriers refused to visit Delhi to supply the arms. Therefore, he came to Delhi to supply the same to the criminals to revive his illegal business and recover losses, said the police

Malkhan Singh has been manufacturing illegal firearms for the last 20 years. On cursory interrogation, accused Malkhan disclosed that he was previously arrested by MP Police and Delhi Police, said the police. (ANI)

