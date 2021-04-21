New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has set up three COVID care centres in the city for its personnel and their family members in view of the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the city.

City police chief S N Shrivastava said the facilities are being set up at Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka with the help of Hamdard Foundation and Sewa Bharti.

Shahdara is functional with 78 beds of which 20 are oxygen-supported. Rohini will operate soon with 20 beds of which 10 are oxygen-supported, Shrivastava said on his official Twitter handle.

In an official statement, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said in view of the fresh spike in infection among Delhi police personnel who are frontline warriors in the battle against COVID-19, the force has set up a fully functional COVID care centre in the newly built quarters at Shahdara police station complex with 78 beds.

Two more care centres have also been set up at Rohini and at Police Training School in Dwarka. The facility in Dwarka will be the next to become operational, he said.

"Doctors are being provided by GTB hospital whereas nurses and paramedic staff are being provided by Hamdard Foundation. Oxygen cylinders are being provided by Seva Bharati.

"Other facilities and medicines will be provided from Delhi Police resources that also includes a dedicated ambulance to be stationed there to attend to emergencies," Biswal said.

Police said that these facilities have been made for immediate relief till the time the patients get admission in regular covid hospitals.

