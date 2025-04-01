New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested two people within six hours after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a man in the Sadar Bazar area of the city, an official said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on March 29. The duo identified as Akash Tanwar, 33, and Anil alias Amit, 21, were caught near Jhandewalan Road, which is barely a km away from Sadar Bazar.

Police seized a stolen mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from their possession. A police team analysed CCTV camera footage and tracked the accused.

During interrogation, the duo admitted to targeting unsuspecting people. Anil has a theft case registered against him, while Tanwar's background is under verification, police said.

