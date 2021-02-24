New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi reported 200 fresh COVID-19 cases, 115 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department's data on Wednesday.

With the addition of new infections, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 6,38,373, including 6,26,331 recoveries, and 10,905 deaths.

At present, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,137.

The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 5.26 per cent. At present, Delhi has 644 containment zones.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country has a total of 1,46,907 active cases on February 24, till 8 am. (ANI)

