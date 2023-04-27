New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday and registered a total of 1,040 fresh cases, the state health department said in a bulletin, spelling further concerns of the ongoing the wave of the pandemic extending its grip over the national capital.

Further, according to the bulletin, a total of 4,915 samples were tested for Covid over the last 24 hours while 1,320 patients recovered from the infection.

With over 1,000 cases being reported in the city for the second consecutive day, the positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 21.16 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,708, the health bulletin stated further, adding that of these, 305 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Amid the rising Covid cases, medical experts warned earlier that the new XBB1.16 variant is capable of defeating the immune systems.

Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said lawyers were free to appear virtually in court in the wake of the rising Covid cases.

CJI Chandrachud said taking note of news reports suggesting a spike in Covid infections, the lawyers were at libery to appear virtually in court proceedings or switch to a hybrid mode of work, if they so desired. (ANI)

