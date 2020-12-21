New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,669 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department said that the total count of cases reported in the national capital as of today is 6,17,808. The total recoveries are 5,98,249.

It said the death toll due to the virus in the national capital is 10,304 while the active cases stand at 9,255.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) on Monday, which is the lowest in 161 days, Health Ministry has said.

The ministry said India's present active caseload consists of just 3.02 per cent of India's count of cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the total active cases. (ANI)

