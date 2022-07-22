New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi saw 712 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate going up 4.47 per cent compared to 4.06 per cent on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the city has gone up to 2,327.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, 593 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic stands at 19,18,400.

One patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours in the city taking the death toll to 26,298.

As many as 15,943 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 33,137 beneficiaries were administered the COVID vaccine taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed in the city to 3,55,71,218.

According to Union Health Ministry, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 201.30 crores.

It said 21,880 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the active caseload currently stands at 1,49,482. India's recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate currently is 4.51 per cent. (ANI)

