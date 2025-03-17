New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Directing the authorities to tackle road repairs, sewer cleaning, flood control and illegal encroachments on a war footing, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has said the BJP government is determined to complete the works stalled in Delhi for years due to lack of intent.

Verma said the BJP government in Delhi will deliver and not make promises.

In a bid to tackle long-pending civic issues and revamp infrastructure, Verma launched an initiative, promising visible changes across the city in the next 100 days.

During a meeting with the MLAs and officials from various departments, including PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and Irrigation and Flood Control, Verma directed the authorities to address key issues like road repairs, sewer cleaning, flood control and illegal encroachments on a war footing.

“For years, work in Delhi stalled due to lack of intent. The BJP government is determined to change that. We're not here to make promises, we're here to deliver. In the next 100 days, people will witness real change on the ground,” Verma said in a statement.

He emphasized the BJP government's priority is to speed up delayed projects and bring relief to the residents suffering from neglected civic infrastructure.

The BJP leader said the situation has now worsened to the point where we need to act on a war footing to provide relief to people.

Concrete steps are being taken to repair roads, clean sewers and clear drains, he added.

"Our priority is development and within the next 100 days, the people of Delhi will see visible change. We will make every effort to resolve as many constituency issues as possible. The BJP government does not just make promises, we work to serve people,” Verma said.

From clearing waterlogged streets to repairing broken roads, every problem raised by the MLAs is now on the priority list for urgent action, he added.

The meeting was attended by the MLAs representing Trilokpuri, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Mundka, Moti Nagar, Madipur and Kirari constituencies, among others. Zone-specific officials were also present to ensure localized issues receive immediate attention.

The key issues addressed in the meeting included road and drain repairs, sewer cleaning and drainage management, flooding and waterlogging solutions, action against illegal encroachments, and speeding up pending development projects. PTI NSM

