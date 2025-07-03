New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Bethany Poulos Morrison, a senior official in the United States government, has arrived in India, said the US Embassy on Thursday, adding that it looked forward to a "productive and engaging trip".

Morrison is a deputy assistant secretary in the US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

The US Embassy shared the update in a post on X.

"Welcome to India, @State_SCA Deputy Assistant Secretary Morrison. We look forward to a productive and engaging trip as we continue to advance the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership. #USIndiaFWD," the embassy said in its post and also shared a photo.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs oversees the US foreign policy and relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, according to Department of State's website.

Morrison is the deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs for India and Bhutan, the website says. PTI KND

