India News | Detailed Investigation Underway: Maharashtra Minister on TCS 'Conversion' Case

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): A day after Nida Khan, a key accused in the TCS 'Conversion' case, was arrested in Maharashtra, Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar said on Friday that a detailed investigation is underway in the case.

Nida Khan is an accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 46-Year-Old Man Held for Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl in Theur, Chargesheet Filed in Record Time.

"...If anyone forcibly converts someone's religion, action will be taken against them...A detailed investigation is underway in the Nashik TCS case...Action will be taken against all those involved...," he told ANI

Nida Khan, one of the accused in the Nashik TCS case, was taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last night, according to the Nashik Police.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of May 8, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Further legal action is underway, police added.

A four-member Fact Finding Committee was also formed to inquire into the allegations.

On May 3, a local court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Nida Khan.

Even before that, the court had also denied interim protection to Khan on April 20.

Previously, five accused were arrested and sent into police custody. A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka.Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon are two key accused in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also present in court and placed details related to the case before the bench.

The prosecution had strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

On April 17, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the recent incident at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik a "very serious matter," stating that the government is investigating whether the incident constitutes "corporate jihad".

"The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root," he told reporters earlier. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)