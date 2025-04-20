India News | Development in Punjab Will Accelerate Under a BJP Government: CM Nayab Singh Saini

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated India's global stature and identity in the past 10 years, and under his leadership, both India and Haryana are progressing steadily.

According to a release, Saini said that "over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated India's standing on the global stage and given the nation a new identity. Under his leadership, both the country and Haryana are progressing steadily." He added that the people of Punjab, who have so far placed their trust in various political parties but received only disappointment, now look to PM Modi for the state's development and prosperity.

According to the release, the Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a felicitation ceremony organized in Zirakpur, where he was honoured by representatives of various Punjab-based organizations for his leadership and governance.

As per the release, in his address, the Chief Minister shared that "whenever he interacts with the youth of Punjab, he sees strong enthusiasm and a commitment to support the vision of Prime Minister Modi." "The youth and farmers of Punjab are eager to walk shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and move forward toward a brighter future," he said.

According to the release, reflecting on Haryana's journey, Nayab Singh Saini said that since the formation of the BJP government in the state in 2014, the people have continuously expressed their trust and support. He recalled that when he took oath as Chief Minister on March 12, 2024, he had promised to provide 25,000 government jobs. Though the implementation was delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct just 56 days later, he fulfilled his commitment by giving appointments before his swearing-in.

The release stated that the Chief Minister said that under PM Modi's leadership, all government policies are focused on public welfare. In Haryana, all crops are being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and he had advised the Chief Minister of Punjab to adopt the same model. However, the suggestion was not accepted. "When the BJP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure procurement at MSP for farmers there too. Just like in Haryana, we will not allow the respect of Punjab's farmers to diminish," he stated.

As per the release, he said that the Haryana government not only guarantees full price for crops but also ensures direct compensation to farmers in case of crop damage. Drawing a comparison, he said "that during the tenure of the previous Congress government, farmers received only Rs 1,155 crore in compensation. In contrast, the current BJP government has disbursed Rs 14,500 crore over the past 10 years."

As per the release, the Chief Minister said that although Haryana is considered the younger brother of Punjab, it has now surpassed Punjab in terms of development. He attributed this progress to the welfare-oriented policies of the state government, stating that Haryana is currently advancing at three times the pace. He added that, just as rapid development is taking place in Haryana, similar progress will be achieved in Punjab once a government is formed there under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the release, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of health schemes in Haryana. He shared that over 20 lakh beneficiaries have received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu Yojana, with the Haryana government covering expenses worth Rs6,500 crore. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to extend Ayushman benefits to senior citizens above 70 years of age was fully implemented by Haryana, resulting in 12,000 elderly citizens receiving free healthcare.

As per the release, the Chief Minister underscored India's economic growth under PM Modi's leadership, stating that the country is undergoing transformative change. "In 2014, the Prime Minister set a goal for India to become the fifth-largest economy. Now, we are on the path to becoming the third-largest economic power by 2027," he said.

According to the release, he also mentioned that the BJP had promised the people of Delhi that Ayushman card benefits would be extended upon formation of a BJP government. Now people in Delhi have also started availing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat.

As per the release, Nayab Singh Saini appealed to the people of Punjab to bring a BJP-led government to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Only then will the poor, farmers, and people of every section receive the benefits of government schemes, and Punjab too will move forward on the path of development," he said.

The release noted that the event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta, and former MP from Punjab, Mrs. Preneet Kaur, among others. (ANI)

