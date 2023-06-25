Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) With the Amarnath Yatra to commence in a few days, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force S L Thaosen Sunday reviewed the security arrangements at the Baltal base camp and several halting stations en route to the holy cave shrine.

"The success of this monumental event hinges upon our collective commitment and unparalleled coordination," Thaosen said.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

"The DG CRPF visited the camps located at Baltal, Domail, Sarbal and Neelgrath to review the operational and administrative preparedness of the CRPF deployed for the Amarnath Yatra 2023," a CRPF spokesperson said.

The inspection of the camps was conducted to assess the arrangements for the yatra along with ensuring a safe atmosphere for the hundreds of thousands of devoted pilgrims who embark on this sacred pilgrimage, the spokesperson said.

Emphasising a zero-error policy, every aspect of security planning was scrutinised to mitigate any potential risks and ensure a seamless, secure and pleasant experience for the pilgrims, he added.

Apart from taking stock of the CRPF's operational readiness for the yatra, the DG also reviewed the disaster management preparedness, the spokesperson said.

He assessed the force's contingency drills to ensure the force's timely response in the face of any unforeseen mishap or natural calamity, such as the cloud burst last year.

At least 13 people were killed when a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine triggered flash floods on July 8, 2022, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens.

