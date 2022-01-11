Raipur, Jan 11 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday detained the state's suspended Additional Director General of Police GP Singh from Gurugram in Haryana for questioning in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid’s Counsel Not Arguing on the Basis of Law, Says Prosecution.

The EOW had registered an FIR against Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, under Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 last year, after preliminary findings into complaints that he had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: R-Day Celebrations to Take Place With Stricter Curbs, Further Reduction in Number of Visitors Likely, Says Official.

Later, the state anti-graft agency carried out searches at 15 locations linked to the officer from July 1 to July 3 and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.

“Despite being served notices multiple times asking to appear during the investigation in the case, the suspended ADGP neither cooperated in the probe nor appeared in the EOW office. He did not get any relief from the Supreme Court in the case either,” said Arif Sheikh, Director of the state's ACB and EOW.

“On Tuesday evening, a team of the EOW took Singh into custody from Gurugram for questioning. He will be brought to Raipur and produced in a local court, following which further action will be taken,” he added.

Following the raids at his premises, Singh was suspended on July 5 last year and, based on the documents recovered during the action, the Raipur police had also registered a case on charges of sedition and promoting enmity against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)