Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) A doctor and his friend were allegedly beaten up and robbed in a road rage incident in Gurugram's Sohna Road, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Dr. Manish Taneja, resident of Rewari, had come to Gurugram for some work with his friend Bharat Kalra. While they were travelling on Sohna Road, an Eco car collided with his Fortuner car near Vatika Business Park.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP of Carrying Out Fake Propaganda on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal, Says They Are Doing This to Strike Out Names of Genuine Voters From Voters' List.

It is alleged that the driver of the Eco car got down and started quarreling with them. He beat them up and fled from the spot after snatching their mobile and gold chain. With the help of a passerby, they informed the police, the police said.

A police team reached the spot. Following the complaint of Dr Taneja, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at sector 50 police station, they said

Also Read | New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Coming: Centre May Allow PF Withdrawal After 10 Years of Service, Proposal Under Review to Aid Early Retirees and Career Shifters.

A senior police officer said that a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)