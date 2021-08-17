Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman died after a man mistakenly opened fire from his country-made pistol in Mansarovar area here on Tuesday, police said.

The bullet fired from an illegal indigenous pistol by Ramveer (26), a resident of Swarn Path, pierced through the head of domestic help Suman, leading to her death, ACP (South) Avinash Kumar Sharma said.

He said the accused has been detained for further interrogation into the matter.

