Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) West Bengal has 7,42,88,233 voters, which is 12,577 less than what it was a year back, the draft electoral roll published on Wednesday revealed.

The roll is revised every year as per rules of the Election Commission (EC).

According to the data provided by the commission, Bengal has 2,66,857 new voters, while names of 2,79,434 voters have been removed from the list.

"Not all, but many of them are dead. Names of some non-existent voters were removed," an EC official told PTI, when contacted.

If there is any complaint regarding the draft voter list, it can be reported to the commission, the official said.

"Complaints will be accepted till December 4. We will organise special camps in the state on weekends. Officials at these camps will accept complaints," he explained.

People can also call toll free number '1950' to register complaints, the EC official added.

