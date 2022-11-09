Ahmedabad, November 9: Gujarat's former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and five other senior leaders on Wednesday aannounced that they will not contest the December Assembly election.

Their announcement came before the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting began in New Delhi. Rupani was first to inform media that he is not going to contest and has informed party's state and national leadership that he is not interested in contesting elections. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani Not To Contest Upcoming Polls, Says 'Responsibility Should Be Given to New Workers'.

Soon after Nitin Patel shared a letter with media saying that he too will not contest elections. In fact, when the party had sent an observer to listen aspiring candidates of Mehsana district, Patel had been present, showing interest in contesting. But, what made him review his stand, he has not revealed. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel Says He Will Not Contest Upcoming Polls.

The other five were ministers in the Rupani goverment. Former Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also said not interested in contesting election, saying: "Enough is enough". He later clarified that the party has given him a lot and now he needs to serve it.

Former Agriculture Minister R.C. Faldu, former Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, former Energy Minister Saurabh Patel and former Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja has informed local media that they are not interested in contesting elections.

