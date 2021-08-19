DRDO has developed Advanced Chaff Technology to protect fighter aircraft from radar technology.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Jodhpur has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology (ACT) to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This advanced chaff technology has been developed to protect the aircraft of the Army from hostile radar threats, informed the Defence Ministery.

It has come months after the DRDO developed a similar technology for Navy ships. It was also developed with a view of protecting ships from missile attacks.

The advanced chaff technology has been developed by DRDO's defence laboratory which is located in Jodhpur city of Rajasthan. (ANI)

