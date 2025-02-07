New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM) at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) HQs released the redefined and augmented Research Verticals & Thrust Areas across DRDO Industry Academia - Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) to streamline and enhance the focus of Directed Research in New Delhi on Friday, as per a release.

The realignment and augmentation of research areas include future technology requirements of DRDO laboratories and deep technology research areas.

According to the release, the existing 65 Research Verticals distributed across 15 DIA-CoEs have been redesigned into 82 Research Verticals. This important development is part of a strategic effort to refine the DIA-CoEs' research focus and introduce cutting-edge deep technology research areas to strengthen the overall research outcomes, a statement from the release stated.

Some of the new areas added to the bouquet of research verticals are 'Compound Semiconductor Technologies' at IITB, 'Laser Beam Combining Communication, Power Transmission & Manufacturing and Extraction & Recycling of Materials' at IITH, 'Software Defined Radios' at IITK, 'Emerging RF Technologies' at IITR and 'Cryptography and Information Security' at IITKgp and many more.

The new realignment is expected to encourage stronger interdisciplinary, multi-institutional research collaboration engaging Industry & academia, minimise duplicative efforts, and maximise resource utilisation across the institutions. Additionally, it will also ensure that DIA-CoEs contribute meaningfully to address DRDO's future technology challenges and shape the future of defence technology. (ANI)

