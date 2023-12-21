Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a woman from Cote d'Ivoire in Africa at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 1.273 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 13 crore, an official said.

She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on a flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, he said.

"She was stopped on suspicion and a check of her luggage revealed cocaine worth Rs 13 crore. The drug was concealed in the inner layers of the handbag and clutch bag she was carrying," he said.

She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe to unravel the drug supply chain is underway, the official added.

