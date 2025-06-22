Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai arrested a male passenger who had arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sierra Leone after 1,139 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 11.39 crore in the international illicit market was seized from him, DRI Mumbai officials said.

"Based on specific intelligence regarding an Ivory Coast national suspected of smuggling narcotics into India, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted a male passenger who had arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sierra Leone on June 19, 2025. Upon questioning, the pax admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. He was then immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital," DRI official said.

"Over the course of past few days, the passenger purged a total of 67 capsules, containing 1,139 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 11.39 crore in the international illicit market. The recovered cocaine was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the individual was arrested accordingly," DRI further said.

Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier on June 20, acting on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai, intercepted a Nigerian woman suspected of transporting narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus.

The operation, conducted late at night, involved a 50-kilometre surveillance trail before the woman was stopped and her baggage checked.

"Upon examination of her luggage, officers recovered food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs containing a crystalline substance and tablets. Laboratory testing using the NDPS Field Test Kit confirmed the substances to be 2.56 kilograms of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets." DRI said in a statement.

In a follow-up operation, the person who was to receive the consignment was also apprehended. The seized narcotics are valued at around Rs 5 crore in the international illegal drug market.

The Nigerian national was taken into custody under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (ANI)

