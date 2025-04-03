Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale jolted the Solapur region of Maharashtra on Thursday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 11.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres in Solapur.

"EQ of M: 2.6, On: 03/04/2025 11:22:07 IST, Lat: 17.41 N, Long: 75.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Solapur, Maharashtra," the NCS said in a post on X.

The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

Further details awaited.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier on April 1, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Leh region in Ladakh on Tuesday evening, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/04/2025 17:38:42 IST, Lat: 35.37 N, Long: 76.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.

Recently, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok, and tremors were felt in neighbouring Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the country's television report, more than 3,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar as the military announced a truce amid the natural calamity. The truce will last till April 22, in order to make the relief work easier, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

