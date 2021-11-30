Lachung (Sikkim) [India], November 30 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 7:23 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Secret Speeches Behind China's Plans To Alter Religious, Demographic Composition of Uyghurs.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm," said National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)