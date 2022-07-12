New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Election Commission will start dispatching ballot papers and special pens to mark votes as well as ballot boxes for the July 18 presidential election from Tuesday. As part of the two-day exercise, the poll material will be sent to various state legislative assemblies where voting will be held. The exercise has been planned keeping in mind flight schedules of various states.

Besides legislative assemblies, voting will also take place in Parliament House.

Also Read | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Expresses Concern Over Recruitment of Kids by 'Armed Groups' in India.

Elected MPs and elected MLAs -- and not the nominated ones -- form the electoral college which elects the president. MLCs are not entitled to vote. Delhi and Puducherry are the two union territories with legislative assemblies where MLAs will vote.

The NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate while major non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the TMC, have named former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as the joint nominee for the presidential election.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall With Gusty Winds in Mumbai Over Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)