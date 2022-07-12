Mumbai, July 12: After issuing an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted the possibility of a peak in rainfall across Mumbai and its neighbouring areas within the next three days.

While the orange alert continues for Mumbai, the IMD has also issued a red alert for other district of Maharashtra including Raigad, Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri and Ganchiroli districts. Gujarat Weather Forecast: 'Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected in Entire State for Next 5 Days, Intensity To Drop by July 15', Says IMD.

#Mumbairain 12.30 am night updates: Mumbai and around rains are slow steady for last 2,3 hrs with intermittent spells. Obs below indicating rains distribution over Mumbai & Thane in last 12 hrs. Mod to heavy at isolated places. 🙄 I think its going to perform Night Duty today ! pic.twitter.com/iLGN6gpvJu — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 11, 2022

In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai along with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph in the next 48 hours, reports Free Press Journal.

Yet another #rainy week for Mumbai as #IMD forecast extremely heavy rain at isolated places on July 13, Wednesday. Orange alert in place #MumbaiWeather #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uv3qmXIrSB — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 11, 2022

It must be noted that several parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing a good amount of rainfall over the past few days. While the rains have being on and off in Mumbai, even after IMD declared a continuous orange alert for the maximum city.

📢Next 2,3 days there could be very intense rainfall in ghat areas of Maharashtra,owing Weather conditions forecasted. So requesting all to take full care & safety measures in these areas pl. If possible avoid outings in these areas during the period. Drive safely & Be Watchful. pic.twitter.com/zJt27n7z3m — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 11, 2022

Mumbai IMD official Sushma Nair said, "Earlier, when the red alert was declared for the city, there was a low-pressure area that was going to cause heavy rainfall, but it really moved ahead fast, resulting in less rain. However, all synoptic conditions point to heavy rainfall, so the monsoon could pick up at any time."

As per IMDs forecast, the monsoon season in Mumbai is most likely to peak Tuesday and Thursday (July 12 to July 14). "The conditions for the monsoon have been favorable and there is a weather system that is in motion, the winds are moving from east to west (from the low-pressure area formed near Odisha), so we expect good rainfall within this week," Nair added.

Tomorrow Wednesday 13th July, LPA will be near #nagpur and expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall for mumbai from tomorrow morning. Almost all of mumbai mmr to get heavy to very heavy rains. #staysafe #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/yya3G3K9kv — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) July 12, 2022

Northern suburbs of borivali Kandivali Goregaon and Malad getting some heavy rains . The same clouds will give heavy rains in thane and nearby areas . Rest of Mumbai intermittent moderate rains . #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/ApcRieZ92p — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) July 12, 2022

On the other hand, Skymet Weather said that due to a Cyclonic Circulation off a low Pressure area over Odisha and adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana can witness heavy rains for the next 24 hours.

Tomorrow, Madhya Maharashtra may see some rains including Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Nashik and even Pune. Coastal parts of Maharashtra may also see some rains. "Tomorrow, Madhya Maharashtra may see some rains including Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Nashik and even Pune. Coastal parts of Maharashtra may also see some rains," Skmet said.

