Mumbai, July 12: After issuing an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted the possibility of a peak in rainfall across Mumbai and its neighbouring areas within the next three days.

While the orange alert continues for Mumbai, the IMD has also issued a red alert for other district of Maharashtra including Raigad, Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri and Ganchiroli districts. Gujarat Weather Forecast: 'Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected in Entire State for Next 5 Days, Intensity To Drop by July 15', Says IMD.

In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai along with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph in the next 48 hours, reports Free Press Journal.

It must be noted that several parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing a good amount of rainfall over the past few days. While the rains have being on and off in Mumbai, even after IMD declared a continuous orange alert for the maximum city.

Mumbai IMD official Sushma Nair said, "Earlier, when the red alert was declared for the city, there was a low-pressure area that was going to cause heavy rainfall, but it really moved ahead fast, resulting in less rain. However, all synoptic conditions point to heavy rainfall, so the monsoon could pick up at any time."

As per IMDs forecast, the monsoon season in Mumbai is most likely to peak Tuesday and Thursday (July 12 to July 14). "The conditions for the monsoon have been favorable and there is a weather system that is in motion, the winds are moving from east to west (from the low-pressure area formed near Odisha), so we expect good rainfall within this week," Nair added.

On the other hand, Skymet Weather said that due to a Cyclonic Circulation off a low Pressure area over Odisha and adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana can witness heavy rains for the next 24 hours.

Tomorrow, Madhya Maharashtra may see some rains including Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Nashik and even Pune. Coastal parts of Maharashtra may also see some rains. "Tomorrow, Madhya Maharashtra may see some rains including Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Nashik and even Pune. Coastal parts of Maharashtra may also see some rains," Skmet said.

