Ranchi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said Wednesday.

Soren, 47, was initially summoned by the federal probe agency on November 3 but he did not depose citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

Also Read | Delhi Getting Polluted Due to Negligence of Arvind Kejriwal Government, Says Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

Official sources said the agency has now asked the CM to appear next week on November 17 at its regional office in state capital Ranchi for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has arrested Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others -- local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash -- in this case.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Files Appeal in Rampur Court Against Conviction in Hate Speech Case.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)