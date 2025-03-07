New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate conducted multi-state searches on Friday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal remittances worth crores of rupees from India to some foreign shores using shell companies, official sources said.

The case stems from a Customs department complaint against certain persons operating from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The raids are being conducted in Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer, Mumbai, Surat and Noida, the sources said.

The premises of some businessmen and linked persons are being searched as part of an investigation into alleged illegal remittances worth crores of rupees using shell or bogus companies, they said.

