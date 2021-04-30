New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday informed that it has taken possession of assets worth Rs 304 crore of Rose Valley Group in connection with money laundering.

The ED confirmed the news through the micro-blogging website Twitter.

"ED has taken possession of movable and immovable properties worth Rs 304 Crore of Rose Valley Group of companies under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," it tweeted.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)