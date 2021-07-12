New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Monday said 10 calls were received on the newly launched mayor helpline that has been set up to redress grievances of people.

The Mayor's helpline -- 8700213727 -- was announced by Aggarwal on Friday.

On the newly launched helpline, 10 people called on day one, and the mayor listened to their complainants.

The East Delhi mayor while announcing the helpline had asserted that he had a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of any malpractice.

"There will be zero-tolerance for corruption and strict action will be taken against the corrupt officials," he had said.

Aggarwal had said that if any officer or employee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation "demands bribe or misuses his official power due to greed, then tap his phone, click the photo and complain against the person, on the Mayor's helpline".

The mayor said he himself would listen to the problems and complaints of the people three days a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday -- from 12 pm to 1 pm and get their problems redressed at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)