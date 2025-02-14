Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): India is making continuous efforts to take its traditional sports to the international level. The 2036 Olympic Games, set to be hosted in India, will serve as a major platform for this initiative.

At the conclusion of the Khel Maha Kumbh (Sports Grand Festival) during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, a resolution was passed to work towards including India's indigenous sports in the 2036 Olympics. The resolution was adopted in the presence of Uttar Pradesh's Sports Minister, Girish Yadav, during the Khel Mahakumbh Samvad Sangam at the closing ceremony.

The Khel Mahakumbh, organized as part of the grand Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, proved to be an excellent platform for promoting India's indigenous sports and nurturing young talent. The eight-day sporting event, held in Sector 10 of Mahakumbh Nagar, concluded on Thursday with much enthusiasm.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chief Guest and Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Girish Yadav, reaffirmed the government's commitment to the upliftment of sportspersons. He highlighted the state's efforts in strengthening sports infrastructure, ensuring financial and nutritional support for athletes, and promoting social recognition for their achievements.

He also emphasized that medal-winning athletes are being provided with jobs and financial assistance by the state government. To nurture talent from rural areas, sports grounds are being developed within villages. He further reiterated the commitment to securing a place for India's traditional sports in the 2036 Olympic Games.

The Khel Mahakumbh, organized by Kreeda Bharati, a dedicated institution for promoting India's traditional sports, saw participation from over 800 young athletes and renowned sports personalities.

Several eminent figures supported discussions on taking India's traditional sports to the international level, including former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, celebrated athlete Yogeshwar Dutt, Khel Ratna awardee Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri Paralympian Deepa Malik, coach Vishweshwar Nandi, international wrestler Sangram Singh, world champion boxer Mary Kom, mountaineer Narendra Yadav, and sports administrator Mayank Srivastava (DDG, Sports Authority of India).

The event also saw the presence of the Indian Olympic Association's Joint Secretary Dr. Alaknanda, religious leaders, fitness experts, Kreeda Bharati officials from across the country, and policymakers.

The Khel Mahakumbh also featured a training program by the Dream Sports Foundation, where over 200 coaches were trained, and athletes underwent scientific fitness assessments. In the competitions held during the event, winners in both boys' and girls' categories were awarded Rs51,000, while runners-up received Rs25,000 along with other prizes.

On the final day, Avneesh Singh, President of Kreeda Bharati Uttar Pradesh and the event's chief organizer, reaffirmed the commitment to working with the government to promote and expand traditional Indian sports. (ANI)

