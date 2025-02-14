New Delhi, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation. "Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," he said in a post on X. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: Leaders Pay Tributes to Soldiers Martyred in Pulwama Terror Attack, Salute Their Courage and Sacrifice.

PM Modi Pays Homage to Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs

Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 in 2019, killing 40 jawans. Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)