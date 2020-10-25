Noida (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) With the arrest of eight men, the Noida Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang that duped several people by getting them loans on used trucks which were shown to them as new.

The police said they have also impounded five trucks from the possession of the accused, who were held by the district's specialised anti-auto theft teams and officials from the local sector 24 police station.

"The gang would gather details of new trucks whose owners were unable to pay their monthly loan installments. They would then get a complaint registered against these owners in a bid to get their trucks seized. After that, they would purchase these barely used trucks in auctions at low prices," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"Once they bought these trucks, they would manipulate their registration number, chasis numbers and all other crucial details of identification. They would then lure customers with finance (loan) and sell them these trucks claiming to be new and in the process make money," Singh said.

The gang, he said, had a network in Punjab's Bathinda and got forged documents from there for manipulating each truck's details. These documents would usually cost them around two to three lakh rupees, he added.

Those held have been identified as Shakeel Ahmed and Shanawaz, both from Ghaziabad, Ziaul Haq, Harish Nagar and Sagar Chaudhary, all three from Aligarh, Waseem Rana and Haroon Ali, both from Baghpat, and Indrapal Singh, from Noida, the police said.

There are four more people in the gang who are absconding but have been identified. Searches have been launched for their arrest, the police added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station in the case and further proceedings are underway, they said.

