Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the Union BJP Government is systematically "stripping" away the rights of elected State Governments from Tamil Nadu to Kashmir and said that an elected Chief Minister is forced to climb walls for wanting to pay homage to the 1931 martyrs.

"At a time when there is a growing demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, the current events unfolding there are a grim reminder of how far things have deteriorated. The elected CM Hon'ble @OmarAbdullah is being placed under house arrest simply for wanting to pay homage to the 1931 martyrs and is forced to climb walls to do so. Is this how an elected Chief Minister should be treated? This is not just about one state or one leader," Stalin wrote on X.

"From Tamil Nadu to Kashmir, the Union BJP Government is systematically stripping away the rights of elected State Governments. If this can happen in Kashmir, it can happen anywhere, to any elected representative of the people. Every democratic voice must unequivocally condemn this," he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Omar Abdullah shared a video on his social media platform X and alleged that he was subjected to "physical grappling"

""This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact these "protectors of the law" need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha".

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Monday said it was unfortunate that the elected Chief Minister jumped over the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada and allegedly "engaged" in a scuffle with police.

Reacting to the incident, Sharma said, "It is very unfortunate that an elected Chief Minister jumps over the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada and engages in a scuffle with police. "We are the ones who form laws, we should not take it into our hands...The youth can also come onto the streets by holding stones, getting provoked as the chief minister is fighting with the police." (ANI)

