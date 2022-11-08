Nagaon, Nov 8 (PTI) An adult elephant died due to electrocution when it strayed into a locality in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the pachyderm was first spotted by locals at Barhola village, they said.

Also Read | Demonetisation: No New Rs 2,000 Notes Printed From 2019-2022, Says RTI Reply.

The elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire that was hanging low, they added.

The post-mortem of the carcass was conducted, and it was buried by forest officials with the help of locals.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Three Drown After Boat Carrying 20 People Capsizes in Sumli River.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)