Patna, Jan 5 (PTI) The Patna High Court on Friday received an email threatening to blow up its premises and other courts in the country, police said.

However, security forces thoroughly searched the high court premises for any suspicious object but did not find any, concluding that the email was a hoax.

"Immediately after receiving information about an email threatening to blow up the high court premises, additional security forces were deployed. Specialised forces, along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, were deployed.

"However, nothing suspicious was found... the email was apparently a hoax," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told reporters.

However, the high court premises have been sanitised by the security forces, he said.

"We have also requested the cyber wing of the state police to trace the origin of the email. Further investigation is underway," he added.

